Full Stack java Developer (0728, 0786) KG

Aug 15, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes

  • Frontend Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application

  • Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)

  • Meet with end users to understand Business requirements

  • Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies

  • Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

  • Review and present to Product Owners

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

  • Designing and developing user interfaces using Angular best practices

  • Adapting interface for modern internet applications using the latest front-end technologies

  • Making complex technical and design decisions for Angular projects

  • Developing application code and unit tests in Angular and Rest Web Services

  • Conducting performance tests

  • Consulting with design team

  • Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

  • User training

SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED

  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills

  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation

  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users

  • Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist

  • Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.

  • Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance

  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience

  • At least 6 years development experience

  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

  • Agile working experience advantageous

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid

  • ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS

  • Proficient in CSS, HTML, Bootstrap

  • Writing cross-browser compatible code

  • Knowledge of JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks including Angular

  • Interface with Java 8+/Spring back-end RESTful web services

  • Experience debugging Angular web applications

  • Test frameworks like Jasmine, Karma

  • Browser Developer Tools

  • Engineering Principles

  • Design patterns

  • Clean coding principles

  • Docker

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience using JavaScript build tools like Webpack

  • Strong UI/UX

  • Swagger

  • SonarQube

  • IoC / Dependency Injection

  • Data structures and Algorithms

  • Jenkins (CI/DevOps)

  • Git, Bitbucket

  • Jira, Confluence

Desired Skills:

  Angular 10
  Browser Developer Tools
  Java 8+
  Proficient in CSS
  HTML
  • Bootstrap

