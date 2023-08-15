Full Stack java Developer (0728, 0786) KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes
- Frontend Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application
- Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
- Meet with end users to understand Business requirements
- Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies
- Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Review and present to Product Owners
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Designing and developing user interfaces using Angular best practices
- Adapting interface for modern internet applications using the latest front-end technologies
- Making complex technical and design decisions for Angular projects
- Developing application code and unit tests in Angular and Rest Web Services
- Conducting performance tests
- Consulting with design team
- Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- User training
SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users
- Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.
- Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
Minimum Requirements:
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience
- At least 6 years development experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid
- ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS
- Proficient in CSS, HTML, Bootstrap
- Writing cross-browser compatible code
- Knowledge of JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks including Angular
- Interface with Java 8+/Spring back-end RESTful web services
- Experience debugging Angular web applications
- Test frameworks like Jasmine, Karma
- Browser Developer Tools
- Engineering Principles
- Design patterns
- Clean coding principles
- Docker
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience using JavaScript build tools like Webpack
- Strong UI/UX
- Swagger
- SonarQube
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- Data structures and Algorithms
- Jenkins (CI/DevOps)
- Git, Bitbucket
- Jira, Confluence
Desired Skills:
- Angular 10
- • Browser Developer Tools
- Java 8+
- • Proficient in CSS
- HTML
- Bootstrap