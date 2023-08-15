Full Stack java Developer (0728, 0786) KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes

Frontend Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application

Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)

Meet with end users to understand Business requirements

Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies

Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Review and present to Product Owners

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Designing and developing user interfaces using Angular best practices

Adapting interface for modern internet applications using the latest front-end technologies

Making complex technical and design decisions for Angular projects

Developing application code and unit tests in Angular and Rest Web Services

Conducting performance tests

Consulting with design team

Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

User training

SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users

Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist

Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.

Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience

At least 6 years development experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid

ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS

Proficient in CSS, HTML, Bootstrap

Writing cross-browser compatible code

Knowledge of JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks including Angular

Interface with Java 8+/Spring back-end RESTful web services

Experience debugging Angular web applications

Test frameworks like Jasmine, Karma

Browser Developer Tools

Engineering Principles

Design patterns

Clean coding principles

Docker

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Experience using JavaScript build tools like Webpack

Strong UI/UX

Swagger

SonarQube

IoC / Dependency Injection

Data structures and Algorithms

Jenkins (CI/DevOps)

Git, Bitbucket

Jira, Confluence

Desired Skills:

Angular 10

• Browser Developer Tools

Java 8+

• Proficient in CSS

HTML

Bootstrap

