My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate Scrum Master to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Coordinate internal resources and third parties / vendors
- Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
- Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders
- Ensure resource availability and allocation
- Develop and maintain detailed plan to track progress
- Provide timeline and budget reports to Clients
- Manage key deliverables / tasks with internal team
- Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques
- Report and escalate to management as needed
- Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
- Perform risk management to minimize project risks
- Establish and maintain relationships with third parties / vendors
- Manage operational activities, including user requests and system improvements
- Manage several projects concurrently (multi-tasking)
- Provide day-to-day customer liaison and be responsible for relationship management, project management and delivery
- Manage pipeline of multiple complex projects and work streams, ensuring teams are working to fully agreed resource allocation levels
- Manage delivery of change through the Agile scrum processes
- Coach the team to effectively apply Agile methodologies
- Escalate commercial issues, where appropriate, including potential business opportunities
- Prepare internal and customer reports
- Collaborate with other Project Managers, exchanging ideas, working on improvements of process both within the immediate team and across the company
- Financial management, including project creation, time tracking and month-end processes to support the ?nance department
Experience
- Matric
- Formal Tertiary Qualification
- Certified Scrum Master
- Minimum 3-5 years of experience working as a Scrum Master in an Agile environment
- PMP / PRINCE II experience / certification is a plus
- Experienced using JIRA for Scrum
- Thorough knowledge of Scrum principles, practices, and ceremonies. Familiarity with other Agile frameworks (e.g., Kanban)
- Proven experience in project / task management
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills with the ability to communicate complex concepts in a clear and concise manner
- Be well organized and understand the product development process
- Experience in the listed responsibility areas will be to your advantage
- Strong experience in a fast-paced software development environment with proven use of Agile (Scrum) development and knowledge of waterfall methodologies
- Proven experience running scrum teams
- Proven experience managing project budgets
- Excellent analytical skills and attention to detail, with a desire to drive continuous improvement through the project lifecycle
- Excellent people management skills and the ability to demonstrate stakeholder management responsibilities
- Ability to take on all circumstances (even unfavorable ones) and recommend plausible solution(s) to facilitate stakeholder decisions
- Ability to take a wider team view and manage accordingly
- Flexibility and the ability to respond to rapidly changing situations
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- Agile
- PMP
- Prince II
- Jira