Intermediate Scrum Master – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate Scrum Master to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Coordinate internal resources and third parties / vendors

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget

Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders

Ensure resource availability and allocation

Develop and maintain detailed plan to track progress

Provide timeline and budget reports to Clients

Manage key deliverables / tasks with internal team

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques

Report and escalate to management as needed

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders

Perform risk management to minimize project risks

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties / vendors

Manage operational activities, including user requests and system improvements

Manage several projects concurrently (multi-tasking)

Provide day-to-day customer liaison and be responsible for relationship management, project management and delivery

Manage pipeline of multiple complex projects and work streams, ensuring teams are working to fully agreed resource allocation levels

Manage delivery of change through the Agile scrum processes

Coach the team to effectively apply Agile methodologies

Escalate commercial issues, where appropriate, including potential business opportunities

Prepare internal and customer reports

Collaborate with other Project Managers, exchanging ideas, working on improvements of process both within the immediate team and across the company

Financial management, including project creation, time tracking and month-end processes to support the ?nance department

Experience

Matric

Formal Tertiary Qualification

Certified Scrum Master

Minimum 3-5 years of experience working as a Scrum Master in an Agile environment

PMP / PRINCE II experience / certification is a plus

Experienced using JIRA for Scrum

Thorough knowledge of Scrum principles, practices, and ceremonies. Familiarity with other Agile frameworks (e.g., Kanban)

Proven experience in project / task management

Excellent verbal and written communication skills with the ability to communicate complex concepts in a clear and concise manner

Be well organized and understand the product development process

Experience in the listed responsibility areas will be to your advantage

Strong experience in a fast-paced software development environment with proven use of Agile (Scrum) development and knowledge of waterfall methodologies

Proven experience running scrum teams

Proven experience managing project budgets

Excellent analytical skills and attention to detail, with a desire to drive continuous improvement through the project lifecycle

Excellent people management skills and the ability to demonstrate stakeholder management responsibilities

Ability to take on all circumstances (even unfavorable ones) and recommend plausible solution(s) to facilitate stakeholder decisions

Ability to take a wider team view and manage accordingly

Flexibility and the ability to respond to rapidly changing situations

