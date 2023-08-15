IT Learnership Programme at Geeks4learning

We are currently recruiting for our learnership programme that covers the following streams:

Systems Development

Software Testing

Business Analysis

Learnership Requirements:

Education

Grade 12 is essential:

• Maths (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)

• English (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)

• Maths Literacy (Minimum Level 5 – 60%)

• 2nd language (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)

National Diploma or Degree in Information Technology

Specific Requirements

Not be engaged in post Matric studies or formal employment;

Be between the ages of 18 and 29 years;

Passion for IT (Java) and career-orientated

Personal attributes and Skills

Effective communication skills in verbal and non-verbal English language

Good work attitude and work ethic

Diligent and hard-working

Self-driven and goal-oriented toward your career

Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Good attention to detail

Time management and planning skills

Ability to work independently

Team-oriented and ability to work well within a team

Basic computer skills



Our Hiring Process:

Submit your application for the learnership programme

Complete the questionnaire and send relevant documents

Write an IKM assessment

Attend an interview to assess your knowledge and skills

Begin your journey to excellence



Candidates with disabilities are encouraged to apply!

As an equal opportunity company we believe in giving people with disabilities a fair chance to pursue a successful career.

Desired Skills:

Software Testing

Systems Development

Business Analysis

About The Employer:

Geeks4Learning is an accredited IT training academy with a mission to develop the next generation of top IT talent.

Our learnerships offer the right combination of practical and theoretical training to make you job-ready and are aligned with both local and international industry standards. You will learn the latest languages, tools, technologies, and methodologies used by the industry and how to put them into practice.

But success in the workplace is dependent on a lot more than basic know-how. That is why we offer soft skills training too. Our graduates are equipped with a strong understanding of team dynamics, communication training and personal leadership development so that you are ready to add immediate value when absorbed into the workplace.

We are so confident in the quality of our training that we guarantee that you will be able to kick start your IT career upon successful completion of the learnership! These learnerships are targeted toward students at the early stages of their careers.

Learn more/Apply for this position