IT Project Manager

We are a leading technology-driven company at the forefront of innovation, dedicated to delivering exceptional solutions to our clients. As we continue to expand our offerings and enhance our capabilities, we are seeking an experienced IT Project Manager to lead and manage our critical projects in the domains of ERP implementation, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Azure integration.

Key Responsibilities

Lead end-to-end project management activities, including project planning, scope definition, resource allocation, timeline management, risk assessment, and quality assurance for ERP initiatives, with a primary emphasis on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Azure integration.

Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams including business stakeholders, technical architects, developers, and third-party vendors to ensure alignment of project goals, milestones, and deliverables.

Develop and maintain comprehensive project documentation, such as project plans, requirements documents, change management processes, and status reports to track progress and manage expectations.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Business Administration, or a related field; Master’s degree preferred.

Proven track record of at least 5 years in IT project management roles, with a strong emphasis on ERP projects, particularly involving Microsoft Dynamics 365.

In-depth knowledge and experience with Microsoft technologies, including Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Azure services.

Project management certification (PMP, PRINCE2, or equivalent) is highly desirable.

Proficiency in project management tools and software to manage timelines, resources, and project documentation.

Desired Skills:

project management

dynamics

azure

