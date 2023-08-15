Java Developer

We’re looking for a Java Developer to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team.

What you’ll do:

Develop utilising various technologies e.g. JAVA Spring, Docker, Springboot, Microservices

Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues, estimates and timelines.

Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

Provide project governance with regards to coding standards and design principles.

scoping, expectation management, architecture, design

Mentoring of other developers.

Research, development and apply new technologies.

Building of custom microservices and APIs and integration as well as their consumption.

Building of custom user interfaces using proprietary XML language

Maintenance of existing systems.

Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

Peer Code Review.

Deployments for Production and UAT

Your expertise:

At least 5 years’ experience in developing information systems.

At least 4 years of Software Development experience using the Spring Framework

3+ years’ experience developing Microservices using Springboot

High degree of comfort developing front-end interfaces using Thyme Leaf

Experience working with BPMN would be handy, but not required

Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.

Unit Testing.

Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

