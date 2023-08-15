Junior Developer

Aug 15, 2023

Dynamic, young and talented Developer wanted to join an international player in the Asset and Investment arena. Read on and apply now!
Requirements: (1-3 years)

  • Degree in Statistics/ Analytics/ IT
  • API’s, HTML, CSS and JavaScript
  • Python
  • Python Pandas, NumPy and Plotly
  • Web Frame works
  • ETL Scripting

About the role:

  • Design relational data tables to serve current data needs and pre-empt future use cases.
  • Optimize table structures for scale and high frequency read/writes.
  • Optimize stored procedures for large data sets and high frequency calls.
  • Build data pipelines to feed reports and reporting systems.
  • Write ETL scripts for data ingestion and transfers as well as report generation using stored procedures and
  • Python scripting.
  • Integrate systems data communication layer.

Web Development:

  • Create data driven web pages using APIs, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
  • Build data visualisations using charting APIs.
  • Build self-service and dynamic reports. Python:
  • Data analysis and reporting using Python Pandas, NumPy and Plotly
  • Python web frameworks
  • ETL scripting
  • Create and add to existing in-house Python Modules
  • Automate data quality checks.

Desired Skills:

  • ETL
  • Python
  • Investment
  • Graduate Developer

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • pension and more

