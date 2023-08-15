Junior Developer

Dynamic, young and talented Developer wanted to join an international player in the Asset and Investment arena. Read on and apply now!

Requirements: (1-3 years)

Degree in Statistics/ Analytics/ IT

API’s, HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Python

Python Pandas, NumPy and Plotly

Web Frame works

ETL Scripting

About the role:

Design relational data tables to serve current data needs and pre-empt future use cases.

Optimize table structures for scale and high frequency read/writes.

Optimize stored procedures for large data sets and high frequency calls.

Build data pipelines to feed reports and reporting systems.

Write ETL scripts for data ingestion and transfers as well as report generation using stored procedures and

Python scripting.

Integrate systems data communication layer.

Web Development:

Create data driven web pages using APIs, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Build data visualisations using charting APIs.

Build self-service and dynamic reports. Python:

Data analysis and reporting using Python Pandas, NumPy and Plotly

Python web frameworks

ETL scripting

Create and add to existing in-house Python Modules

Automate data quality checks.

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

ETL

Python

Investment

Graduate Developer

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

pension and more

