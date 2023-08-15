Junior Developer

Dynamic, young and talented Developer wanted to join an international player in the Asset and Investment arena. Read on and apply now!
Requirements: (1-3 years)
- Degree in Statistics/ Analytics/ IT
- API’s, HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Python
- Python Pandas, NumPy and Plotly
- Web Frame works
- ETL Scripting
About the role:
- Design relational data tables to serve current data needs and pre-empt future use cases.
- Optimize table structures for scale and high frequency read/writes.
- Optimize stored procedures for large data sets and high frequency calls.
- Build data pipelines to feed reports and reporting systems.
- Write ETL scripts for data ingestion and transfers as well as report generation using stored procedures and
- Python scripting.
- Integrate systems data communication layer.
Web Development:
- Create data driven web pages using APIs, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Build data visualisations using charting APIs.
- Build self-service and dynamic reports. Python:
- Data analysis and reporting using Python Pandas, NumPy and Plotly
- Python web frameworks
- ETL scripting
- Create and add to existing in-house Python Modules
- Automate data quality checks.
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- ETL
- Python
- Investment
- Graduate Developer
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- pension and more