Lead Data Analyst

One Custom South Africa is looking for an Analyst to drive and deliver the data offering across a broad range of clients. We are looking for a solutions-oriented individual, someone who is inquisitive and determined to unlock the data insights and intelligence that drive our clients’ businesses. Over and above the function as an Analyst, we are looking for someone with good leadership potential, to help support manage and grow One Custom’s Data offering.
Our aim is to help our partners deliver on our “good for people, good for business” vision. For this role, that means you’ll need to be the driver of better customer/business understanding through analysis/insights and data visualisation. If this sounds like you and you’re excited about being a part of a company that believes in the power of data, please send us your CV.
Responsibilities
- Articulating the user behavior to the team; using analytics and statistics to extract useful information and turn it into helpful insight that can help us improve customer communication and drive desired behaviours
- Developing algorithms and predictive models to solve critical business problems
- Enhancing data reporting and prototyping new ways to visualize and understand data
- Design experiments, test hypotheses and build models
- Working with various stakeholders to identify the clients’ business requirements
- Overseeing CRM programmes
- Data analysis on CRM performance
- Specification and setup of databases
- Query writing in MySQL
- Reporting on overall campaign and programme performance
- Team leadership – managing the Data team
- Be the Data lead
- Support the team in the daily use of data systems and campaign execution
- Assist with reports and data extraction where needed
- Data management support
- Up-skill team members in the function of Data Analysis
- Understanding the basics of outbound direct marketing channels
- Assist with processes
- Optimising data processes and troubleshooting
- Understand how data privacy legislation effect clients’ data
- Credibly representing the company’s data offering to new and prospective clients
- Building relationships with key data clients
- Looking for growth opportunities for our data offering
Requirements
- Excellent understanding of data administration and management functions (collection, analysis, distribution)
- Strong knowledge (and proven experience) of data analysis and data visualization tools such as SQL, Python/R, MS Power BI.
- A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field like business, marketing, finance, or statistics.
- 5+ years experience in data crunching, analysis and insights
- Familiarity with databases and information system technologies
- Capable in MS Office (Excel, Access, Word etc.)
- An analytical mindset with problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication and collaboration skillsAdvantageous
- Experience in digital marketing and/or eCommerce
- Knowledge/experience in Marketing and Sales departments
- Understanding of Marketing Automation systems and implementation
- Experience with CRM software (Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics)
Personal Skills/Attributes
- Logical thinker and problem solver
- Fanatical attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure and prioritise critical project milestones
- Comfortable presenting data and insights internally and to clients
- Team player
- Passionate about staying on the cutting edge, discovering and learning new techniques and technologies and sharing that knowledge
As a part of the One Custom team
- Act professionally
- Be inquisitive (very important) and like learning
- Be proactive and responsible
- Be a team member – draw on the strength of others where needed & offer support where possible
- Solve problems creatively – be solutions driven
- Always act in the interest of the company
- Learn from others, learn from experience, learn from repetition, learn from questioning & share your knowledge
- Listen, process, participate
- Take responsibility
- Look for opportunities
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Data Mining
- Leadership/Management Skills
- Business Analytics
- Data visualization
- Strategic Planning
- Good problem solving skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
One Custom is a Customer Experience & Marketing Intelligence agency based in Cape Town. We create and foster long-term, predictable and profitable relationships with our clients’ best customers.