Lead Data Analyst

One Custom South Africa is looking for an Analyst to drive and deliver the data offering across a broad range of clients. We are looking for a solutions-oriented individual, someone who is inquisitive and determined to unlock the data insights and intelligence that drive our clients’ businesses. Over and above the function as an Analyst, we are looking for someone with good leadership potential, to help support manage and grow One Custom’s Data offering.

Our aim is to help our partners deliver on our “good for people, good for business” vision. For this role, that means you’ll need to be the driver of better customer/business understanding through analysis/insights and data visualisation. If this sounds like you and you’re excited about being a part of a company that believes in the power of data, please send us your CV.

Responsibilities

Articulating the user behavior to the team; using analytics and statistics to extract useful information and turn it into helpful insight that can help us improve customer communication and drive desired behaviours

Developing algorithms and predictive models to solve critical business problems

Enhancing data reporting and prototyping new ways to visualize and understand data

Design experiments, test hypotheses and build models

Working with various stakeholders to identify the clients’ business requirements

Overseeing CRM programmes

Data analysis on CRM performance

Specification and setup of databases

Query writing in MySQL

Reporting on overall campaign and programme performance

Team leadership – managing the Data team

Be the Data lead

Support the team in the daily use of data systems and campaign execution

Assist with reports and data extraction where needed

Data management support

Up-skill team members in the function of Data Analysis

Understanding the basics of outbound direct marketing channels

Assist with processes

Optimising data processes and troubleshooting

Understand how data privacy legislation effect clients’ data

Credibly representing the company’s data offering to new and prospective clients

Building relationships with key data clients

Looking for growth opportunities for our data offering

Requirements

Excellent understanding of data administration and management functions (collection, analysis, distribution)

Strong knowledge (and proven experience) of data analysis and data visualization tools such as SQL, Python/R, MS Power BI.

A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field like business, marketing, finance, or statistics.

5+ years experience in data crunching, analysis and insights

Familiarity with databases and information system technologies

Capable in MS Office (Excel, Access, Word etc.)

An analytical mindset with problem-solving skills

Excellent communication and collaboration skills

Experience in digital marketing and/or eCommerce

Knowledge/experience in Marketing and Sales departments

Understanding of Marketing Automation systems and implementation

Experience with CRM software (Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics)

Personal Skills/Attributes

Logical thinker and problem solver

Fanatical attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure and prioritise critical project milestones

Comfortable presenting data and insights internally and to clients

Team player

Passionate about staying on the cutting edge, discovering and learning new techniques and technologies and sharing that knowledge

As a part of the One Custom team

Act professionally

Be inquisitive (very important) and like learning

Be proactive and responsible

Be a team member – draw on the strength of others where needed & offer support where possible

Solve problems creatively – be solutions driven

Always act in the interest of the company

Learn from others, learn from experience, learn from repetition, learn from questioning & share your knowledge

Listen, process, participate

Take responsibility

Look for opportunities

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Data Mining

Leadership/Management Skills

Business Analytics

Data visualization

Strategic Planning

Good problem solving skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

One Custom is a Customer Experience & Marketing Intelligence agency based in Cape Town. We create and foster long-term, predictable and profitable relationships with our clients’ best customers.

