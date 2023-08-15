Mall-based gaming tournament reaches finale

Supporters, spectators, and gaming enthusiasts can attend the finale of South Africa’s biggest mall-based gaming tournament – the SHIFT Gaming Experience – hosted by MTN and Hyprop at Canal Walk in Cape Town.

On 27 August 2023, the eight finalists, who have battled through seven qualifying rounds and a wildcard playoff, go head-to-head in the main event: the Football tournament played on FIFA 23.

A Call of Duty tournament will run concurrently with the final where the top two remaining teams will be competing for their share of the R60 000 prize pool.

Spectators can get in on the gaming action as well, by taking part in side-competitions. There will be prizes the fastest F1TM lap of the day, a Streetfighter 6 showdown and for eliminating fellow Fortnite competitors.

In the dedicated MTN zone, visitors can experience the MTN Arena cloud gaming platform, offering access to console-quality gaming on a mobile device. They can watch videos, compete in tournaments or take part in challenges to earn rewards on MTN’s e-sport platform, Battle Plus. Little gamers can explore the Planet Games Kids Club subscription service and enjoy Scooby Doo, Paw Patrol, Tom and Jerry from one portal.

Xiaomi and PC Builder activations will offer additional tournaments and prizes.

The event takes place at Centre Court in Canal Walk on 27 August 2023 . The SHIFT Gaming Experience is from 09h00 to 21h00, and the final will be from 13h00 to 18h00.