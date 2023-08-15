Microsoft Power Platform Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Our client, a leader in their field, is looking for an experienced Microsoft Power Platform Expert to join their team.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in IT / Computer Science
- Microsoft Power Platform certifications.
- 6+ years’ in designing and developing solutions using Microsoft Power Platform (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI, Power Virtual Agents).
- Experience in custom connector development for Power Automate.
- Knowledge of Azure services and their integration with Power Platform.
- Previous experience in data analytics or business intelligence.
- Proficiency in Power Query, Power Pivot, DAX, and other Power BI data modelling and transformation techniques.
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft 365 applications and their integration with Power Platform.
- Experience with data integration, API connections, and working with RESTful services.
- Familiarity with AI and natural language processing concepts for chatbot development.
Responsibilities
- Power Apps Development: Build user-friendly, responsive, and feature-rich Power Apps applications – data entry, approval workflows, and mobile applications.
- Solution Development: design custom solutions using Microsoft Power Platform tools, including Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI, and Power Virtual Agents.
- Power Automate (Flow) Development: Design and create automated workflows.
- Power BI Reporting and Analytics: Develop interactive and visually compelling reports and dashboards.
- Integration with Microsoft 365 and other Systems.
- Data Transformation and Modelling: Extract, transform, and load data from various sources into Power Platform applications.
- Security and Governance: Implement security best practices and data governance policies to safeguard sensitive information.
- Continuous Improvement: Stay up to date with the latest features and capabilities of Microsoft Power Platform.
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Power Platform
- BI
- Business Intelligence
- Power Apps
- ETL
- Microsoft 365
- Data
- Reporting
- Dashboards
- Power Query
- RESTful
- SharePoint
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years