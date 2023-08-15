Microsoft Power Platform Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Our client, a leader in their field, is looking for an experienced Microsoft Power Platform Expert to join their team.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in IT / Computer Science

Microsoft Power Platform certifications.

6+ years’ in designing and developing solutions using Microsoft Power Platform (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI, Power Virtual Agents).

Experience in custom connector development for Power Automate.

Knowledge of Azure services and their integration with Power Platform.

Previous experience in data analytics or business intelligence.

Proficiency in Power Query, Power Pivot, DAX, and other Power BI data modelling and transformation techniques.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft 365 applications and their integration with Power Platform.

Experience with data integration, API connections, and working with RESTful services.

Familiarity with AI and natural language processing concepts for chatbot development.

Responsibilities

Power Apps Development: Build user-friendly, responsive, and feature-rich Power Apps applications – data entry, approval workflows, and mobile applications.

Solution Development: design custom solutions using Microsoft Power Platform tools, including Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI, and Power Virtual Agents.

Power Automate (Flow) Development: Design and create automated workflows.

Power BI Reporting and Analytics: Develop interactive and visually compelling reports and dashboards.

Integration with Microsoft 365 and other Systems.

Data Transformation and Modelling: Extract, transform, and load data from various sources into Power Platform applications.

Security and Governance: Implement security best practices and data governance policies to safeguard sensitive information.

Continuous Improvement: Stay up to date with the latest features and capabilities of Microsoft Power Platform.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Power Platform

BI

Business Intelligence

Power Apps

ETL

Microsoft 365

Data

Reporting

Dashboards

Power Query

RESTful

SharePoint

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

