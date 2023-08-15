Microsoft Power Platform Developer

Our client, a leader in their field, is looking for an experienced Microsoft Power Platform Expert to join their team.

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in IT / Computer Science
  • Microsoft Power Platform certifications.
  • 6+ years’ in designing and developing solutions using Microsoft Power Platform (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI, Power Virtual Agents).
  • Experience in custom connector development for Power Automate.
  • Knowledge of Azure services and their integration with Power Platform.
  • Previous experience in data analytics or business intelligence.
  • Proficiency in Power Query, Power Pivot, DAX, and other Power BI data modelling and transformation techniques.
  • Strong knowledge of Microsoft 365 applications and their integration with Power Platform.
  • Experience with data integration, API connections, and working with RESTful services.
  • Familiarity with AI and natural language processing concepts for chatbot development.

Responsibilities

  • Power Apps Development: Build user-friendly, responsive, and feature-rich Power Apps applications – data entry, approval workflows, and mobile applications.
  • Solution Development: design custom solutions using Microsoft Power Platform tools, including Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI, and Power Virtual Agents.
  • Power Automate (Flow) Development: Design and create automated workflows.
  • Power BI Reporting and Analytics: Develop interactive and visually compelling reports and dashboards.
  • Integration with Microsoft 365 and other Systems.
  • Data Transformation and Modelling: Extract, transform, and load data from various sources into Power Platform applications.
  • Security and Governance: Implement security best practices and data governance policies to safeguard sensitive information.
  • Continuous Improvement: Stay up to date with the latest features and capabilities of Microsoft Power Platform.

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Power Platform
  • BI
  • Business Intelligence
  • Power Apps
  • ETL
  • Microsoft 365
  • Data
  • Reporting
  • Dashboards
  • Power Query
  • RESTful
  • SharePoint

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

