Mid-Level Software Engineer – Pretoria – up to R720K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Pretoria-based company with a global presence and best-of-breed competencies that they acquired by meeting the IT challenges of leading corporations throughout the world is URGENTLY looking for a multi-skilled Mid-Level Software engineer on a perm or fixed-term basis.

They are looking for Engineers with an EXCEPTIONAL theoretical understanding of programming concepts and techniques and the ability to apply the theoretical background in practice!!!

If you think you have what it takes to be part of this great team, and want to travel abroad for a few months at a time. APPLY NOW!!!!!!!!!

Requirements:

IT Degree preferable; Diploma would be considered

Well Rounded Developer with 4-7 years’ solid development experience

Java Certification preferred

Back-end

Front-end

Cloud Native

Monolith

Microservices

Containers

Java

Angular 1 2 7

SQL

Java Script

Web

Reference Number for this position is MK52532 which is a permanent or fixed-term position based in Pretoria offering a cost-to-company salary of R720K pa negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; at discussing this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

