Project Manager

We are recruiting a Project Manager to join our team on a 6- 12 months contract opportunity.

Job Objective:

Ensuring all the Governance aspects are addressed during the project

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Soft Skills

Project Management Certificate or similar

SAP ERP Certified

Preferred Qualification:

Project Management Professional (PMP)

certification

Bachelor’s Degree in an appropriate field of study

Experience Required:

Function-related experience: 3 – 5 Years

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Excellent client-facing and internal communication

skills

skills Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Project experience: 3 – 5 Years

Proven working experience in project management.

Solid organizational skills including attention to

detail and multitasking skills.

detail and multitasking skills. Developing and Tracking Budgets.

Extensive experience in Process Improvement.

Performance Management.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Compile the project plans

Daily / weekly / Monthly meetings with the implementation partners and project team

Ensuring all the Governance aspects are addressed during the project

Ensuring that the solution delivery is in accordance to client’s needs

Identify Risk and mitigating control to minimize the risk

Follow up on open items of the previous meeting

Strategic input to the overall projects

Work environment:

Onsite

Travel:

Own vehicle essential

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position