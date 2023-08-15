Project Manager

12 month contract based in Midrand at large Telecoms
Role Purpose
- End to end project Management of all Fixed Services projects
- Stakeholder management and SLA/KPI management
- Manage stakeholders
- Manage Project meetings
- Develop Dashboards per project
- Manage and monitor performance across workstreams
- Ensure delivery, transparency and proactive communication
Key Accountabilities
- Project management of all Fixed Services projects (including cross functional strategic programmes implementation)
- Establish Project governance, project prioritisation & implementation of best practice
- Create and maintain a roadmap
- Review processes and practices to ensure efficient delivery
- Analyse the projects requirements and liaise with various business leads and business units and define the scope, initiatives and deliverables for each workstream. Priority and Milestones execution
- Liaise with different stakeholders and service providers at all levels
- Track progress against goals and prepare status reports / presentations on progress reviews
- Proactively support stakeholders, and the Business Leads in identifying and prioritizing improvement opportunities
- Manage expectations (of team and stakeholder/customers alike) and to ensure commitments are delivered upon
- Manage and lead workstream as required and coordinate and delegate cross-project initiatives.
- Handle multiple projects simultaneously and adjust and adapt as priorities change
- Establish a clear communication plan for project streams
- Reuse project learning and knowledge
- Relationship and stakeholder Management
Outputs
- All Projects delivered according to plan and Budget with minimal risk
- Provide project updates to key stakeholders: Senior Leadership: (Dashboard & Roadmap report to senior management on project status, risks , budgets and contingency plans)
- Ensure that the appropriate structures and controls are in place to enable and drive effective execution and implementation of deliverables and track and measure performance aligned to agreed objectives (ensure project objectives are measurable and met by tracking major milestones and status metrics of all projects)
- Drive and challenge project teams and business units to ensure successful execution of strategic and program deliverables
Education & Experience:
- A relevant 3 year B. Degree, Diploma or equivalent qualification (Essential)
- A diploma or certificate in Project Management (Essential)
- Recommendations: 5 – 8 yrs overall experience of which 4yrs Project Mngt experience essential
- Experience in managing cross functional strategic projects
Job Knowledge:
- Fixed and Mobile functional knowledge
- Consumer BU knowledge
- Contract management
- Project/programme management
- Finance / budgeting
- Knowledge of Customer journeys will be an advantage
- Process improvement
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Telecommunications