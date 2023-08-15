Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 15, 2023

We are recruiting a Project Manager to join our team on a 6- 12 months contract opportunity.

Job Objective:

  • Ensuring all the Governance aspects are addressed during the project

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

  • Soft Skills

  • Project Management Certificate or similar

  • SAP ERP Certified

Preferred Qualification:

  • Project Management Professional (PMP)

  • certification

  • Bachelor’s Degree in an appropriate field of study

Experience Required:

  • Function-related experience: 3 – 5 Years

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

  • Excellent client-facing and internal communication
    skills

  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office

  • Project experience: 3 – 5 Years

  • Proven working experience in project management.

  • Solid organizational skills including attention to
    detail and multitasking skills.

  • Developing and Tracking Budgets.

  • Extensive experience in Process Improvement.

  • Performance Management.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Compile the project plans

  • Daily / weekly / Monthly meetings with the implementation partners and project team

  • Ensuring all the Governance aspects are addressed during the project

  • Ensuring that the solution delivery is in accordance to client’s needs

  • Identify Risk and mitigating control to minimize the risk

  • Follow up on open items of the previous meeting

  • Strategic input to the overall projects

Work environment:

  • Onsite

Travel:

  • Own vehicle essential

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position