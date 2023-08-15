Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are recruiting a Project Manager to join our team on a 6- 12 months contract opportunity.
Job Objective:
- Ensuring all the Governance aspects are addressed during the project
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- Soft Skills
- Project Management Certificate or similar
- SAP ERP Certified
Preferred Qualification:
- Project Management Professional (PMP)
- certification
- Bachelor’s Degree in an appropriate field of study
Experience Required:
- Function-related experience: 3 – 5 Years
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication
skills
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Project experience: 3 – 5 Years
- Proven working experience in project management.
- Solid organizational skills including attention to
detail and multitasking skills.
- Developing and Tracking Budgets.
- Extensive experience in Process Improvement.
- Performance Management.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Compile the project plans
- Daily / weekly / Monthly meetings with the implementation partners and project team
- Ensuring all the Governance aspects are addressed during the project
- Ensuring that the solution delivery is in accordance to client’s needs
- Identify Risk and mitigating control to minimize the risk
- Follow up on open items of the previous meeting
- Strategic input to the overall projects
Work environment:
- Onsite
Travel:
- Own vehicle essential
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML