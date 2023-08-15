Senior Business Intelligence Engineer – Durban – Hybrid – Up to R1.2mil per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

Aug 15, 2023

Senior Business Intelligence Engineer – Durban – Hybrid – Up to [URL Removed] per annum
Are you a talented and experienced Business Intelligence Engineer looking for an exciting new challenge? We are seeking a Senior Business Intelligence Engineer to join our dynamic team in Durban, South Africa, and help shape the future of our data-driven decision-making processes.

Join a leading Gaming/Gambling company dedicated to innovation, growth, and excellence. Our mission is to leverage data to drive strategic insights, enhance operational efficiency, and fuel business growth. As a Senior Business Intelligence Engineer, you’ll play a pivotal role in transforming raw data into actionable intelligence, enabling us to make informed decisions that impact our business on a global scale.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop, and maintain robust and scalable business intelligence solutions, utilizing tools such as [mention relevant BI tools].
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and understand business requirements, translating them into effective BI solutions.
  • Create visually appealing and insightful dashboards, reports, and data visualizations to communicate complex data in a clear and understandable manner.
  • Perform data analysis and identify trends, patterns, and opportunities for process improvement.
  • Optimize data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) processes to ensure data accuracy and consistency.
  • Provide mentorship and guidance to junior BI team members, fostering a culture of continuous learning and development.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.
  • Proven experience as a Business Intelligence Engineer, with a minimum of [X] years in designing and implementing BI solutions.
  • Proficiency in [relevant programming languages] and [BI tools/platforms].
  • Strong SQL skills for data manipulation and analysis.
  • Excellent problem-solving abilities and a data-driven mindset.
  • Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with technical and non-technical stakeholders.
  • Previous experience in mentoring or leading junior team members is a plus.

What We Offer:

  • Competitive salary and benefits package.
  • Opportunity to work in a collaborative and innovative environment.
  • Career growth and professional development opportunities.
  • Chance to make a significant impact on our business strategy through data-driven insights.

If you’re passionate about transforming data into actionable insights and are excited to contribute to the success of a forward-thinking company, we want to hear from you!

Reference Number for this position is DB57099 which is a Permanent position based in Durban (Hybrid) offering a cost to company salary negotiable between [URL Removed] to [URL Removed] negotiable on experience and ability.
Contact Dewald on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

