Senior Business Intelligence Engineer – Durban – Hybrid – Up to R1.2mil per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Senior Business Intelligence Engineer – Durban – Hybrid – Up to [URL Removed] per annum

Are you a talented and experienced Business Intelligence Engineer looking for an exciting new challenge? We are seeking a Senior Business Intelligence Engineer to join our dynamic team in Durban, South Africa, and help shape the future of our data-driven decision-making processes.

Join a leading Gaming/Gambling company dedicated to innovation, growth, and excellence. Our mission is to leverage data to drive strategic insights, enhance operational efficiency, and fuel business growth. As a Senior Business Intelligence Engineer, you’ll play a pivotal role in transforming raw data into actionable intelligence, enabling us to make informed decisions that impact our business on a global scale.

Key Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain robust and scalable business intelligence solutions, utilizing tools such as [mention relevant BI tools].

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and understand business requirements, translating them into effective BI solutions.

Create visually appealing and insightful dashboards, reports, and data visualizations to communicate complex data in a clear and understandable manner.

Perform data analysis and identify trends, patterns, and opportunities for process improvement.

Optimize data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) processes to ensure data accuracy and consistency.

Provide mentorship and guidance to junior BI team members, fostering a culture of continuous learning and development.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.

Proven experience as a Business Intelligence Engineer, with a minimum of [X] years in designing and implementing BI solutions.

Proficiency in [relevant programming languages] and [BI tools/platforms].

Strong SQL skills for data manipulation and analysis.

Excellent problem-solving abilities and a data-driven mindset.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Previous experience in mentoring or leading junior team members is a plus.

What We Offer:

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Opportunity to work in a collaborative and innovative environment.

Career growth and professional development opportunities.

Chance to make a significant impact on our business strategy through data-driven insights.

If you’re passionate about transforming data into actionable insights and are excited to contribute to the success of a forward-thinking company, we want to hear from you!

Reference Number for this position is DB57099 which is a Permanent position based in Durban (Hybrid) offering a cost to company salary negotiable between [URL Removed] to [URL Removed] negotiable on experience and ability.

Contact Dewald on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

