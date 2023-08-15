Senior Full Stack Developer (C#, ASP.NET, Xamarin)

ENVIRONMENT:
THE coding expertise of a Senior Full Stack Developer with 7-10 years’ work experience is sought by a fast-paced IT Software Specialist based in Tokai. You will help in the design, development and maintenance of various business process systems for medium-sized enterprises. The successful incumbent will require a BSc. Computer Science or IT Diploma with 7-10 years’ suitable work experience with excellent coding ability. You will also be required to write technical specs, perform code reviews and provide oversight over Junior Devs. Your tech toolset should include C#, ASP.NET, MVC, Web & WCF Services, SSRS, LINQ, Entity Framework, SQL Server, GIT, GItKraken, AJAX, Xamarin, Test Driven Development, Reporting Services, Crystal Reports, etc.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
- BSc. with a major in Computer Science.
- Diploma in Information Technology.
- Alternatively, an extreme passion for Computer Science.
Experience/Skills –
- Senior Developer with 7-10 years’ work experience.
- Excellent coding ability.
- Able to write technical specs, perform code reviews and oversee Junior Developers.
- Ability to effectively communicate with colleagues and clients.
Technical Skills –
- C#
- ASP .NET WEB Applications
- MVC
- Web & WCF Services
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- LINQ
- Entity Framework
- MS SQL Server
- GIT source control with SourceTree / GitKraken clients
- Agile software development
- AJAX
- Xamarin
- Test Driven Development
- Reporting Services
- Crystal Reports
