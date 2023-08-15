Senior Full-Stack JavaScript Developer – Johannesburg – Remote – Up to R750p.h at E – merge IT Recruitment

Are you a seasoned Senior Full-Stack JavaScript Developer looking for an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic international company? Do you have a passion for creating cutting-edge web applications that deliver exceptional user experiences? If so, we want to hear from you!

Join a global leader in an international sector, with a strong commitment to innovation and technology. Our team is composed of talented professionals from around the world, working together to drive excellence and redefine industry standards. We value diversity, creativity, and collaboration, and we’re seeking a Senior Full-Stack JavaScript Developer to join our ranks.

Role and Responsibilities: As a Senior Full-Stack JavaScript Developer, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality web applications. Your responsibilities will include:

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and deliver solutions that align with business objectives.

Architecting and implementing robust, scalable, and maintainable full-stack solutions using JavaScript, Node.js, React, and other modern technologies.

Writing clean, well-documented code and conducting thorough code reviews to ensure code quality and adherence to best practices.

Optimizing applications for maximum speed and scalability.

Troubleshooting and resolving complex technical issues, ensuring seamless performance of web applications.

Staying up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies to continuously enhance development processes and tools.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience).

Proven track record as a Full-Stack JavaScript Developer with [8+] years of professional experience.

Strong proficiency in JavaScript, Node.js, React, and other relevant frameworks/libraries.

Experience with database systems (SQL and/or NoSQL).

Solid understanding of RESTful APIs and web services.

Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git).

Excellent problem-solving skills and a proactive attitude towards challenges.

Effective communication skills, both written and verbal.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a remote team environment.

What We Offer:

An opportunity to work with a global company at the forefront of innovation.

A collaborative and inclusive work culture that values your ideas and contributions.

Competitive compensation package commensurate with experience.

Flexible remote work arrangement, allowing you to work from Johannesburg or anywhere else that suits you.

Reference Number for this position is DB57463 which is a Contract position based in Johannesburg (remote) offering a cost to company salary negotiable between R550.p.h to R750p.h negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dewald on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Nodejs

React

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

