Senior IT Project Manager

We are seeking a dynamic and results-oriented IT Project Manager with a proven track record in leading and delivering complex technology projects while possessing a deep understanding of operational risk management. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in driving the successful execution of projects within our organization while actively identifying, assessing, and mitigating operational risks associated with these initiatives.
Key Responsibilities
- Lead cross-functional teams through all project phases, including initiation, planning, execution, monitoring, and closure, ensuring projects are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget.
- Apply comprehensive knowledge of operational risk principles and practices to identify potential risks and develop mitigation strategies across the project lifecycle.
- Conduct thorough risk assessments, identifying operational vulnerabilities, potential impacts, and likelihood of occurrence, to inform risk mitigation plans.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to develop effective risk mitigation strategies, ensuring alignment with project objectives and organizational risk tolerance.
- Regularly communicate risk-related information to project stakeholders and senior management, highlighting potential impacts on project timelines, budgets, and outcomes.
- Maintain high standards of project delivery quality, incorporating operational risk considerations into project deliverables and outcomes.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Business Management, or a related field; advanced degree preferred.
- Project Management Professional (PMP) certification or equivalent preferred.
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in IT project management, successfully delivering projects on time and within budget.
- Proven experience in operational risk management, including risk assessment, mitigation strategy development, and implementation.
- Solid understanding of project management methodologies (e.g., Agile, Waterfall) and the ability to adapt approaches based on project and organizational needs.
- Experience in regulated industries (e.g., finance, healthcare) and familiarity with compliance and regulatory requirements related to operational risk is a plus.
- Proficiency in project management tools and software.
- Strong organizational skills with a keen attention to detail.
Desired Skills:
- project management
- operational risk