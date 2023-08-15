Senior IT Project Manager

We are seeking a dynamic and results-oriented IT Project Manager with a proven track record in leading and delivering complex technology projects while possessing a deep understanding of operational risk management. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in driving the successful execution of projects within our organization while actively identifying, assessing, and mitigating operational risks associated with these initiatives.

Key Responsibilities

Lead cross-functional teams through all project phases, including initiation, planning, execution, monitoring, and closure, ensuring projects are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget.

Apply comprehensive knowledge of operational risk principles and practices to identify potential risks and develop mitigation strategies across the project lifecycle.

Conduct thorough risk assessments, identifying operational vulnerabilities, potential impacts, and likelihood of occurrence, to inform risk mitigation plans.

Collaborate with stakeholders to develop effective risk mitigation strategies, ensuring alignment with project objectives and organizational risk tolerance.

Regularly communicate risk-related information to project stakeholders and senior management, highlighting potential impacts on project timelines, budgets, and outcomes.

Maintain high standards of project delivery quality, incorporating operational risk considerations into project deliverables and outcomes.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Business Management, or a related field; advanced degree preferred.

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification or equivalent preferred.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in IT project management, successfully delivering projects on time and within budget.

Proven experience in operational risk management, including risk assessment, mitigation strategy development, and implementation.

Solid understanding of project management methodologies (e.g., Agile, Waterfall) and the ability to adapt approaches based on project and organizational needs.

Experience in regulated industries (e.g., finance, healthcare) and familiarity with compliance and regulatory requirements related to operational risk is a plus.

Proficiency in project management tools and software.

Strong organizational skills with a keen attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

project management

operational risk

Learn more/Apply for this position