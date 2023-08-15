Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Take responsibility for the delivery of one large and two smaller-sized projects, from initiation to completion in the Client business

Inception, initiation, and implementation of a business operating model change and associated system enhancements

Implementation of two small projects relating to utility system development, and secure site enhancements

Initiate and drive out the execution of the projects

Engage with all business and IT stakeholders including the Client Exco, Cluster managers, operational managers and vendor delivery teams to ensure that all needs are considered

Manage all aspects of the projects including governance, scope, delivery, communication, change management, quality assurance, training, budgets, reporting and acquisition;

Improvise in situations where the Client project office does not provide the necessary structures or guidance

Expedite delivery within the Client group structures and across the various role-players

Strong management and communication around project risks and the mitigation of those risks

Strong management around project issues and the resolution of those issues

Experience

At least five years in a similar role within complex enterprise environments

Experience in managing projects in the SDLC and able to exhibit an advanced understanding of software delivery project approach

Solid knowledge of project planning and budgeting on complex projects

Ability to develop detailed project plans, based on a work breakdown structure, that provides the ability to manage critical path

Advanced competency using Microsoft Project

Excellent writing and oral communication skills (English)

Ability to work with people at all levels across the business and manage out-sourced resources

Ability to facilitate decision-making across a disparate list of stakeholders

Ability to negotiate outsourced delivery with vendors

Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint)

Professional qualification and / or project management certification would be advantageous

Understanding of Agile software delivery processes would be advantageous

Able to have difficult conversations with the right level of tact and diplomacy

Not intimidated by seniority of stakeholders or the complexity of the situation

Energetic and flexible

Ability to deal effectively and credibly with both senior business managers and employees

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively coupled with good negotiation skills

Excellent co-ordination and organizational skills

Team-oriented attitude, ability to meet deadlines and handle multiple priorities

Excellent interpersonal skills and emotional maturity

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Project Planning

Budgeting

