Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Take responsibility for the delivery of one large and two smaller-sized projects, from initiation to completion in the Client business
- Inception, initiation, and implementation of a business operating model change and associated system enhancements
-
Implementation of two small projects relating to utility system development, and secure site enhancements
-
Initiate and drive out the execution of the projects
- Engage with all business and IT stakeholders including the Client Exco, Cluster managers, operational managers and vendor delivery teams to ensure that all needs are considered
- Manage all aspects of the projects including governance, scope, delivery, communication, change management, quality assurance, training, budgets, reporting and acquisition;
- Improvise in situations where the Client project office does not provide the necessary structures or guidance
- Expedite delivery within the Client group structures and across the various role-players
- Strong management and communication around project risks and the mitigation of those risks
- Strong management around project issues and the resolution of those issues
Experience
- At least five years in a similar role within complex enterprise environments
- Experience in managing projects in the SDLC and able to exhibit an advanced understanding of software delivery project approach
- Solid knowledge of project planning and budgeting on complex projects
- Ability to develop detailed project plans, based on a work breakdown structure, that provides the ability to manage critical path
- Advanced competency using Microsoft Project
- Excellent writing and oral communication skills (English)
- Ability to work with people at all levels across the business and manage out-sourced resources
- Ability to facilitate decision-making across a disparate list of stakeholders
- Ability to negotiate outsourced delivery with vendors
- Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint)
- Professional qualification and / or project management certification would be advantageous
- Understanding of Agile software delivery processes would be advantageous
- Able to have difficult conversations with the right level of tact and diplomacy
- Not intimidated by seniority of stakeholders or the complexity of the situation
- Energetic and flexible
- Ability to deal effectively and credibly with both senior business managers and employees
- Ability to communicate clearly and effectively coupled with good negotiation skills
- Excellent co-ordination and organizational skills
- Team-oriented attitude, ability to meet deadlines and handle multiple priorities
- Excellent interpersonal skills and emotional maturity
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
