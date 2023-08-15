Senior Software Engineer with Java and JavaScript – Johannesburg – up to R75K per month at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A top-tier technology and consulting firm are on the lookout for a Senior Software Engineer who wants to develop their technical, consulting, and leadership skills across multiple industries in a business that is obsessed with providing their people with challenges and growth plans to help them accelerate their careers.

The client is a big-name tech firm; they’re well known for well-designing agile code; their

training schemes are outstanding and their ability to develop skills is unbeatable. They recognise and reward performance – not only with money but with promotions, leadership opportunities, and other rewards.

Requirements:

Java

J2ee

Node

React

Angular

The reference Number for this position is MK51889 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a highly negotiable salary of up to R75k per month highly negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo at [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

