Senior Technical Consultant (ARIS Specialist) – Hybrid at Datonomy Solutions

We are looking for a Senior Technical Consultant (ARIS Specialist) to join our dynamic team in JHB- Hybrid.

Job Description

Provide development, administration, deployment, and application support to the enterprise for the ARIS Tool Support Team. The role is a primarily to extend and enhance the core capability of ARIS platform and to provide support and solutions to the enterprise. Scripts and evaluations are also required to be designed, developed, tested, and deployed. The team has been challenged to drive broader adoption of the ARIS application for documenting both business processes and other modelling requirements. In addition, there are business requirements driving a need to evaluate and deploy the currently unused capabilities of the ARIS platform, including business process mining and simulation.

In particular, the successful candidate will:

Provide support to the business process community wanting to deploy current and future ARIS capabilities.

Work with the existing business process community to improve the analysis and evaluation of business process and related models, the model review process including versions, publishing, and other governance processes.

Customisation of scripts for the benefit of our organisation.

Complete various projects designed at maturing the ARIS capability.

Support development of ARIS training material where required for the use of the scripts and reports.

Support the testing and deployment of software fixes, enhancements, and upgrades.

Self-manage and take accountability for the delivery of work requests.

Collaborate to create the necessary functional test cases with business process community.

Skills Criteria:

Comprehensive understanding of ARIS modules – Specifically but not limited to ARIS Designer/Architect, ARIS Connect and Release Cycle Management

Understanding of ARIS models and their relationships with objects.

Understanding of ARIS objects and the occurrence in models, the assignment to other models and their relationships with each other.

Knowledge of ARIS API’s.

In depth knowledge of common process modelling notations – Specifically BPMN2.0 & EPC

An in-depth understanding of JavaScript (in the ARIS context in particular) with minimum 5 years’ experience.

Qualifications:

IT Degree or similar

Software development/programming experience

Tools:

Software AG ARIS

MS SQL

MS PowerBI

Desired Skills:

Senior

Technical

Consultant

Learn more/Apply for this position