Smart technology wins TEARS a gold Stevie award

TEARS Foundation (TEARS) was named a Gold Winner for the use of smart technology in the non-profit or government organisations category in the 20th Annual Stevie International Business Awards (IBAs).

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word “stepho” meaning “crowned”, the 2023 Stevie IBAs received 3 700 nominations and entries from organisations in 61 nations and territories.

“Being recognised on a global platform, during Women’s Month, with a Gold Stevie Award is a significant milestone and underscores our commitment to fighting the scourge of gender-based violence. It confirms that we are on the right track and inspires me and my team to work even harder to find inventive ways of responding to survivors of rape and sexual abuse, free of charge ” says Mara Glennie, CEO and founder of TEARS.

Established in 2012, TEARS provides access to crisis intervention, advocacy, counselling, and prevention education services to those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and child sexual abuse.

As one of the judges commented, technology has a significant role to play in preventing and combating gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa.

“Our country is rated as one of the countries with the highest incidence of GBV in the world,” says Glennie. “With many looking at ways to reduce and eliminate the scourge of violence against women and girls, it remains a complex issue triggered by a myriad of socio-economic factors.

“Digital transformation is not about technology, it’s about how we leverage smart technology to empower people, enhance awareness and mitigate the user’s risk of becoming a victim. The utilisation of digital tools has assisted TEARS to show tangible impacts in our particular focus area. With the launch of SPEAK UP®, TEARS has capitalised on the potential of digital technology and how it can be used more effectively, in novel ways, to assist in combating GBV.”

SPEAK UP, a safe, easily accessible, and informative tech-enabled solution, was created by TEARS to enable and provide South African youth with sexual health education on their cell phones and assist users in making informed decisions about their sexual health.

“There is currently a huge lack of sexual health education available to South Africa’s youth,” Glennie explains. “While the material is provided to teachers in their life orientation syllabus, most teachers shy away from the topic. It’s not addressed by the parents and guardians either, leaving youth without the critical knowledge they need on topics like consent and sexual health. If our youth are properly educated, from an early age, we hope to see a decrease in these numbers by providing them with the relevant information.”

SPEAK UP also aims to address teen pregnancies. “Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga recently declared adolescent pregnancy in South Africa as a national crisis. Watching a young, underage child turn into a mother is heart-breaking. Children need to be children, not birthing them. It’s particularly devastating to learn that many of the girls who gave birth last year were barely teenagers,” says Glennie.

SPEAK UP is an extension of the TEARS Foundation tool – a free, national 24/7 USSD helpline (*134*7355#) which provides survivors of rape and/or sexual abuse with emergency assistance, through a free call back option and contact information for their closest crisis centres.