SoftwareOne aims for African expansion

Software and cloud solutions provider SoftwareOne has announced the appointment of Makhosini Dlamini as business development executive for South Africa and Africa.

Dlamini worked at Microsoft for 11 years, holding positions with involvement in significant projects such as UNISA’s migration to Microsoft AD/Exchange and the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s adoption of the AD/Exchange platform. Other roles included service delivery manager, account technology strategist and account executive. He also spent time at Oracle, managing sales in several SADC countries, before joining SoftwareOne from Vodacom, where he focused on Microsoft cloud sales.

“At SoftwareOne, our expertise is seamlessly integrating IT solutions with our customers’ business goals,” Dlamini says. “Our approach begins by delving into their core business objectives and challenges, allowing us to tailor technology to facilitate their growth. It’s not merely about technology; it’s about understanding and resonating with the intricacies of each business. Engaging in these dialogues, where we position ICT as a catalyst for business success, is truly exciting.”

He adds that, while the post-pandemic business environment has accelerated digital transformation and cloud conversations, the cost and complexity of migrating to the cloud present obstacles for many organisations on the continent.

In his role at SoftwareOne, Dlamini is supported by Marilyn Moodley, country leader and local director for South Africa and Africa, and a sales team comprising Kyasha Wardman, Thiren Reddy, Calvin Kodisang and Navi Pillay, as well as by local partners in country.