System Administrator (Microsoft) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Aug 15, 2023

Desired Skills:

  • – MCSE Server Infrastructure
  • Windows Server Update Services
  • Dhcp
  • FTP
  • Oracle Virtual
  • Server infrastructure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Qualifications/Certification and Experience

– MCSE Server Infrastructure 2012 or
– 5 Years’ experience on Server infrastructure design, solution implementation, management and maintenance;
– Solid foundation in Active Directory and Group Policies;

Knowledge and experience in Virtual server environment, Oracle Virtual Manager experience will be an added advantage

