System Administrator (Microsoft)

Desired Skills:
- – MCSE Server Infrastructure
- Windows Server Update Services
- Dhcp
- FTP
- Oracle Virtual
- Server infrastructure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Qualifications/Certification and Experience
– MCSE Server Infrastructure 2012 or
– 5 Years’ experience on Server infrastructure design, solution implementation, management and maintenance;
– Solid foundation in Active Directory and Group Policies;
Knowledge and experience in Virtual server environment, Oracle Virtual Manager experience will be an added advantage