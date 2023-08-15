Systems Analyst – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Systems Analyst

R 29 000 CTC per month

The Job incumbent is responsible for maintaining the Retail, POS and/ or financial systems. This includes analysis, design, reporting and fault finding, mainly using SQL query analyser, SSRS.

Requirements:

Associated degree in computer related discipline. Relevant experience may substitute for the degree requirement on a year-for-year basis.

At least 3 years’ relevant experience

At least 3 years’ experience in MSSQL

VB scripting will be beneficial

XML scripting will be beneficial

Database design/administration experience (Design, implementation, modification)

Proficient in writing fine-tuned SQL queries, stored procedures (e.g. MSSQL code) and working with data in relational databases like SQL Server, MySQL

Experience in SQL Server Report Services (SSRS)

Experience in Syspro ERP and Syspro POS will be beneficial

Desired Skills:

SQL

POS

SSRS

