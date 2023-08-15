Systems Analyst – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Aug 15, 2023

Systems Analyst
R 29 000 CTC per month

The Job incumbent is responsible for maintaining the Retail, POS and/ or financial systems. This includes analysis, design, reporting and fault finding, mainly using SQL query analyser, SSRS.
Requirements:

  • Associated degree in computer related discipline. Relevant experience may substitute for the degree requirement on a year-for-year basis.
  • At least 3 years’ relevant experience
  • At least 3 years’ experience in MSSQL
  • VB scripting will be beneficial
  • XML scripting will be beneficial
  • Database design/administration experience (Design, implementation, modification)
  • Proficient in writing fine-tuned SQL queries, stored procedures (e.g. MSSQL code) and working with data in relational databases like SQL Server, MySQL
  • Experience in SQL Server Report Services (SSRS)
  • Experience in Syspro ERP and Syspro POS will be beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • POS
  • SSRS

