Systems Analyst – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Systems Analyst

Port Elizabeth

R 29 000 per month CTC – dependant on qualifications & experience.

You will be responsible for mainly maintaining and first line support on Syspro- and integrated systems/applications. This means to document, analyse, create, test and modify computer systems, programs and integrations, and day-to-day problem analysis, issue tracking, and resolution.

Requirements:

At least 2 years’ relevant experience

At least 2 years’ experience in MSSQL

VB scripting will be beneficial

XML scripting will be beneficial

Database design/administration experience (Design, implementation, modification)

Proficient in writing fine-tuned SQL queries, stored procedures (e.g. MSSQL code) and working with data in relational databases like SQL Server, MySQL etc.

Experience in SQL Server Report Services

Experience in Syspro ERP

CVs to [Email Address Removed] before 20 Aug 2023

Desired Skills:

MSSQL

VB Scriping

XML Scripting

Database Design

Database administration

fine-tuned SQL

MSSQL Code

MySQL

SQL Server

Syspro ERP

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

