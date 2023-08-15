Systems Analyst (Genesys / Avaya) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client, a leading provider of innovative solutions, is committed to helping some of the world’s most well-known brands tackle their most pressing business challenges. With a reputation as a trusted partner to global organisations, the company delivers future-focused solutions that enhance customer experiences and enable businesses to stay ahead of the digital curve. Driven by a passion for innovation and customer success, this company has become known for its reliable and impactful solutions. As a member of this dynamic team, the successful candidate will have the option to work in a hybrid capacity, or in a traditional office environment. Working alongside a high-performing and diverse team of professionals on a global scale, the ideal candidate will bring a proven track record of achievement and a passion for driving results.

Role Responsibilities:

Contribute to the design, development, maintenance, and support of Genesys / Avaya.

Review and document system designs and requirements documentation to ensure thoroughness.

Provide support to address and resolve incidents reported by customers.

Develop and update training materials, quick reference guides, and system configuration documentation.

Employ innovative approaches to address customer requirements through technical configuration and design.

Play a role in facilitating and supporting both unit and business acceptance testing.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Possess a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, a related field, or possess equivalent experience.

Demonstrate proficiency in English within a business context.

Have over 3 years of experience in the role of a Systems Analyst.

Display hands-on experience in providing support for Genesys or Avaya Systems/Applications.

Showcase familiarity with Enterprise Application Integration and back-end data connectivity applications.

Be capable of scoping large-scale projects, leading meetings, and composing technically oriented documents.

Exhibit comprehension of accounting and finance terminology and practices.

Job ID:

J104325

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Genesys

Avaya

