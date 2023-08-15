Technical Lead(Hybrid)

We’re looking for a Technical Lead to join our team! As the Lead Developer, you’ll play a critical role in leading a team of developers and delivering high-quality software solutions to our clients.

The initial project you will work on, is a self-service mobile and progressive web application. This application will allow customers to top up their airtime data, view specials and also share airtime with their friends.

Your expertise:

Strong mobile development experience using React Native and Golang

Solid experience in Typescript and JavaScript

A minimum of 5 years hands on experience designing and developing Microservices.

Minimum of 5 years relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.

5 years’ experience in system integration

Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, Microservices Architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.

Understanding and experience using Application Lifecycle Management tools to manage business requirements manageability + traceability, version control, deployment/automated build, and test case management.

NodeJS and React Native experience is advantageous

Experience developing within an Agile methodology.

Jira, Confluence.

Personal Attributes:

Excellent communication skills, motivational, and interpersonal skills.

Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.

Strong leadership and organizational abilities.

Build professional relationships with team and clients.

Required Qualifications

Matric

Preferred Qualification

Degree, Diploma or Certifications

Please note this a hybrid position based in Johannesburg

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position