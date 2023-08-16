Android Mobile Developer – JHB Illovo – R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Illovo

Aug 16, 2023

New work in at a leading Fintech focusing on the retail and payments industry; this team have an international footprint as well as develop emerging markets in SA. This is your chance to join a strong team of engineers and build great products!

Your primary focus will be the development of Android applications and their integration with back-end services.

This job is suited to highly intelligent, technically robust developers that have earned their stripes as an Android Developer. You can expect cutting edge technology with a creative culture and a bunch of innovative thinkers; you’ll have an autonomous work schedule and a highly supportive environment. It doesn’t get any better than this.

This is what you will need to score an interview?

  • BSc Comp Sci or equivalent is advantageous

Familiarity with the following technologies:

  • Retrofit
  • OKHTTP
  • Retrolambda
  • Android
  • RESTful API
  • Kotlin
  • Git
  • Android Open Source Ecosystem
  • Java
  • J2EE

Reference Number for this position is GZ52482 which is a permanent position based in Illovo offering a salary of between R800k to R1100k cost to company depending on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or visit our website at [URL Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

