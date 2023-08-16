Android Mobile Developer – JHB Illovo – R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Illovo

New work in at a leading Fintech focusing on the retail and payments industry; this team have an international footprint as well as develop emerging markets in SA. This is your chance to join a strong team of engineers and build great products!
Your primary focus will be the development of Android applications and their integration with back-end services.
This job is suited to highly intelligent, technically robust developers that have earned their stripes as an Android Developer. You can expect cutting edge technology with a creative culture and a bunch of innovative thinkers; you’ll have an autonomous work schedule and a highly supportive environment. It doesn’t get any better than this.
This is what you will need to score an interview?
- BSc Comp Sci or equivalent is advantageous
Familiarity with the following technologies:
- Retrofit
- OKHTTP
- Retrolambda
- Android
- RESTful API
- Kotlin
- Git
- Android Open Source Ecosystem
- Java
- J2EE
Reference Number for this position is GZ52482 which is a permanent position based in Illovo offering a salary of between R800k to R1100k cost to company depending on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or visit our website at [URL Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Git
- Android
- J2EE
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree