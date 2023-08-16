Android Mobile Developer – JHB Illovo – R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Illovo

New work in at a leading Fintech focusing on the retail and payments industry; this team have an international footprint as well as develop emerging markets in SA. This is your chance to join a strong team of engineers and build great products!

Your primary focus will be the development of Android applications and their integration with back-end services.

This job is suited to highly intelligent, technically robust developers that have earned their stripes as an Android Developer. You can expect cutting edge technology with a creative culture and a bunch of innovative thinkers; you’ll have an autonomous work schedule and a highly supportive environment. It doesn’t get any better than this.

This is what you will need to score an interview?

BSc Comp Sci or equivalent is advantageous

Familiarity with the following technologies:

Retrofit

OKHTTP

Retrolambda

Android

RESTful API

Kotlin

Git

Android Open Source Ecosystem

Java

J2EE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

