API Engineer with PHP/ J2EE – Full Remote – up to R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

On that note, a Cape Town based leading provider of cloud-based contact centre technology in South Africa. The need is for an Intermediate API Engineer to work fully remote.
Requirements:
- BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma or equivalent
- 3 years’ experience in design and developing API’s using; SOAP, WSDL, RESTful Web services
- PHP, J2EE & Object Orientated programming
- Knowledge of caching techniques
- SQL experience
- Knowledge of contact centre technologies e.g., IP, PBX, Genesys, Asterisk
Responsibilities:
- Researching, designing, writing and testing new software integrations
- Developing existing systems by analysing and identifying areas for modification
- Maintaining systems by monitoring, identifying and correcting software defects
- Designing, coding and debugging applications
- Participate in code reviews and shared knowledge
- Writing technical specifications
Reference Number for this position is DB53711 which is a permanent position and fully remote offering a salary of R480k to R600k per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability.
