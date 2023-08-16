API Engineer with PHP/ J2EE – Full Remote – up to R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

Technology has one purpose, to make our lives easier!

On that note, a Cape Town based leading provider of cloud-based contact centre technology in South Africa. The need is for an Intermediate API Engineer to work fully remote.

Their scalable and on demand world class technology is transforming the industry as we know it.

Extroverted API Engineers, we are looking for you!

Requirements:

BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma or equivalent

3 years’ experience in design and developing API’s using; SOAP, WSDL, RESTful Web services

PHP, J2EE & Object Orientated programming

Knowledge of caching techniques

SQL experience

Knowledge of contact centre technologies e.g., IP, PBX, Genesys, Asterisk

Responsibilities:

Researching, designing, writing and testing new software integrations

Developing existing systems by analysing and identifying areas for modification

Maintaining systems by monitoring, identifying and correcting software defects

Designing, coding and debugging applications

Participate in code reviews and shared knowledge

Writing technical specifications

Reference Number for this position is DB53711 which is a permanent position and fully remote offering a salary of R480k to R600k per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

PHP

J2EE

SQL

SOAP

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position