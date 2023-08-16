AWS Cloud Data Engineer – Midrand/ Home – R900 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

Opportunity available for Data Engineers with AWS Cloud experience in a team of Cloud specialists looking to expand! They are building software systems of the future and they work on the latest technologies and systems, including data pipelines with Cloud based (AWS) databases, Kafka / Azure.

Join an environment that’s highly collaborative alongside fellow rock stars based in Germany, breaking innovative boundaries with next-generation techs, APPLY TODAY!!!!

You typically will have at least 8+ years’ of Data related experience, with an AWS certification and the technology landscape includes:

VPC

IAM

Lambda

DynamoDB

Param Store

Secrets Manager

Athena

Glue

CloudWatch

Step Function

SNS

Code Build

Pipeline

CloudFormation

S3

Python 3x

SQL

Py Spark

Boto3

Terraform

ETL

Docker

Linux

Unix

Big Data

Oracle

PostgreSQL

Powershell

Bash

Reference Number for this position is GZ51763 which is a contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and remote, offering a contract rate of between R700 and R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

SNS

Linux

PostgreSQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position