AWS Cloud Data Engineer – Midrand/ Home – R900 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

Opportunity available for Data Engineers with AWS Cloud experience in a team of Cloud specialists looking to expand! They are building software systems of the future and they work on the latest technologies and systems, including data pipelines with Cloud based (AWS) databases, Kafka / Azure.
Join an environment that’s highly collaborative alongside fellow rock stars based in Germany, breaking innovative boundaries with next-generation techs, APPLY TODAY!!!!
You typically will have at least 8+ years’ of Data related experience, with an AWS certification and the technology landscape includes:
- VPC
- IAM
- Lambda
- DynamoDB
- Param Store
- Secrets Manager
- Athena
- Glue
- CloudWatch
- Step Function
- SNS
- Code Build
- Pipeline
- CloudFormation
- S3
- Python 3x
- SQL
- Py Spark
- Boto3
- Terraform
- ETL
- Docker
- Linux
- Unix
- Big Data
- Oracle
- PostgreSQL
- Powershell
- Bash
Reference Number for this position is GZ51763 which is a contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and remote, offering a contract rate of between R700 and R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
