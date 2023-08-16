BOTS AI Project – Java Developer Full Stack DEVELOPER – Remote Work – R960k PA – Gauteng Johannesburg

A highly data driven AI and ML solutions team is looking for a Senior Full Stack Java Developer to join them! You will be working with the redesigning of traditional workplace tools by writing well designed, testable, documented and efficient code.

If you are looking to revolutionize development in an environment full of passionate and like-minded innovators and would enjoy the flexibility of working from home this may be very good for you.

Technical Skills:

Bachelor degree in Computer Science or Computer/Electronic Engineering or similar

Java J2SE, JEE

SOAP and REST making use of JAX-WS, JAX-RS

Angular

Spring

Spring Boot

HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Maven and npm

Test-Driven development

Git/ Gitlab/ Nexus

Bash

Eclipse or IntelliJ

Linux

SQL (Postgres), JDBC and hibernate

Docker, Kubernetes and GKE (or willingness to become quickly familiar)

Optional

Understand concurrency concepts (threads, processes, semaphores, mutexes, signals)

Development of software for real-time, high-performance systems

Workflow processing

Database administration

Network and data security.

Experience with Tomcat as application server

Experience with bootstrapping applications such as jHipster

Reference Number for this position is GZ[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position whose offices are based in Johannesburg North (although you’ll work from home) offering a salary of up to R960k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java J2SE

JEE

SOAP and REST

Angular

HTML

CSS and JavaScript

Docker

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position