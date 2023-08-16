Business Analyst – Semi Remote @ R650 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

An exciting leading German manufacturing business requires a Business Analyst a minimum of 6 years BA experience in a digital environment
You will be responsible for managing business processes, with extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions in a Java environment as well as assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a Business Analyst perspective
This role requires someone with a strong working knowledge in data tools, techniques and approaches used in application solutions.
Requirements:
- Business Analyst
- 6 years commercial experience
- Business Cases
- Digital environment experience
- Web and mobile experience
- Cloud a PLUS
- SQL
- Planning
- Monitoring
Reference Number for this position is GZ53374 which is a contract position based in Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation offering a contract rate of up to R500 – R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma