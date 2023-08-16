Business Analyst – Semi Remote @ R650 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

An exciting leading German manufacturing business requires a Business Analyst a minimum of 6 years BA experience in a digital environment

You will be responsible for managing business processes, with extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions in a Java environment as well as assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a Business Analyst perspective

This role requires someone with a strong working knowledge in data tools, techniques and approaches used in application solutions.

Requirements:

Business Analyst

6 years commercial experience

Business Cases

Digital environment experience

Web and mobile experience

Cloud a PLUS

SQL

Planning

Monitoring

Reference Number for this position is GZ53374 which is a contract position based in Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation offering a contract rate of up to R500 – R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Monitoring

Planning

SQL

Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

