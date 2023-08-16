Business Intelligence Developer

Gijima Technology People is looking for a BI Developer, we are looking for someone who is available immediately and willing to work 80 hours per month. the role is a 12 months’ contract, based in Pretoria. It is an onsite position. The purpose of the role is writing ODI, SQL, PL/SQL and/or OBIEE code and assist with activities pertaining to reporting and analytics.

Key Preformance areas:

Ensure Business Intelligence Analysis within the unit

Define BI reports at both operational and corporate level.

Analyse trends and advise business on appropriate course of

Conduct or coordinate tests to ensure that intelligence is consistent with defined

Identify potential problems within operational processes to influence improvement efforts.

Analyse processes and identify critical performance measurement

Translate BI requirements into technical and functional

Write ODI, SQL, PL/SQL and/or OBIEE code and Perform Data Modeling

Produce conceptual, logical & physical data

Perform source-to target data

Translate business rules into ODI

Synthesize current business intelligence or trend data to support recommendations for

Liaise with DBAs in planning, designing, developing, and enhancing source data.

Assist in activities pertaining to reporting and

Participate in planning for future-growth scaling and capacity planning for BI and the Data Warehouse

Implement BI, MIS & Data Management practices, norms and standards

Develop or provide input on business intelligence best practice in executing

Provide modelling support to the business to enable accurate future planning decisions to be made.

Provide Stakeholder Management

Engage with all stakeholders in meetings, JAD sessions and workshops.

Engage with stakeholders to address needs and issues.

Ensures high level of customer service across all interactions and deliverables.

Monitor and train internal users on newly implemented business processes or quality frameworks and standards or to heighten awareness of

Manage stakeholder relationships and expectations.

Implement BPM Methodologies and Standards

Participate in the development, maintenance and implementation of guiding methodologies and

Support adherence to BPM methods and standards e., quality management.

Maintain or update business intelligence tools, databases, dashboards, systems, or methods.

Required Qualification:

National Diploma/Degree in Information Technology or Business Intelligence/Oracle Certification in BI.

Ideal: Oracle Certification in Business Intelligence.

Required Experience:

5-6 years’ experience in Oracle Development in the Business Intelligence space.

Ideal: 6 or more years’ experience in Oracle BI development and SDLC.

Required Competencies:

Data Warehousing Design

Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition (OBIEE)

Oracle Data Integrator (ODI)

PL/SQL

Software Development Life cycle (SDLC)

Customer Service principles and processes

High level communication skills

Initiative

Emotional intelligence

Integrity

Demonstrable commitment

Customer service orientation

Structured approach

Troubleshooting

Relevant legal requirements, particularly BCEA policies and procedures, including Public Service Act

GEP Law and associated mechanisms

Computerized systems

Knowledge of Public Service legislative framework

Project Administration and Management

Strategic decision making

Leadership

Delegation

Desired Skills:

oracle

BI Developer

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position