Business Intelligence Developer

Aug 16, 2023

Gijima Technology People is looking for a BI Developer, we are looking for someone who is available immediately and willing to work 80 hours per month. the role is a 12 months’ contract, based in Pretoria. It is an onsite position. The purpose of the role is writing ODI, SQL, PL/SQL and/or OBIEE code and assist with activities pertaining to reporting and analytics.
Key Preformance areas:
Ensure Business Intelligence Analysis within the unit

  • Define BI reports at both operational and corporate level.
  • Analyse trends and advise business on appropriate course of
  • Conduct or coordinate tests to ensure that intelligence is consistent with defined
  • Identify potential problems within operational processes to influence improvement efforts.
  • Analyse processes and identify critical performance measurement
  • Translate BI requirements into technical and functional
  • Write ODI, SQL, PL/SQL and/or OBIEE code and Perform Data Modeling
  • Produce conceptual, logical & physical data
  • Perform source-to target data
  • Translate business rules into ODI
  • Synthesize current business intelligence or trend data to support recommendations for
  • Liaise with DBAs in planning, designing, developing, and enhancing source data.
  • Assist in activities pertaining to reporting and
  • Participate in planning for future-growth scaling and capacity planning for BI and the Data Warehouse

Implement BI, MIS & Data Management practices, norms and standards

  • Develop or provide input on business intelligence best practice in executing
  • Provide modelling support to the business to enable accurate future planning decisions to be made.

Provide Stakeholder Management

  • Engage with all stakeholders in meetings, JAD sessions and workshops.
  • Engage with stakeholders to address needs and issues.
  • Ensures high level of customer service across all interactions and deliverables.
  • Monitor and train internal users on newly implemented business processes or quality frameworks and standards or to heighten awareness of
  • Manage stakeholder relationships and expectations.

Implement BPM Methodologies and Standards

  • Participate in the development, maintenance and implementation of guiding methodologies and
  • Support adherence to BPM methods and standards e., quality management.
  • Maintain or update business intelligence tools, databases, dashboards, systems, or methods.

Required Qualification:

  • National Diploma/Degree in Information Technology or Business Intelligence/Oracle Certification in BI.
  • Ideal: Oracle Certification in Business Intelligence.

Required Experience:

  • 5-6 years’ experience in Oracle Development in the Business Intelligence space.
  • Ideal: 6 or more years’ experience in Oracle BI development and SDLC.

Required Competencies:

  • Data Warehousing Design
  • Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition (OBIEE)
  • Oracle Data Integrator (ODI)
  • PL/SQL
  • Software Development Life cycle (SDLC)
  • Customer Service principles and processes
  • High level communication skills
  • Initiative
  • Emotional intelligence
  • Integrity
  • Demonstrable commitment
  • Customer service orientation
  • Structured approach
  • Troubleshooting
  • Relevant legal requirements, particularly BCEA policies and procedures, including Public Service Act
  • GEP Law and associated mechanisms
  • Computerized systems
  • Knowledge of Public Service legislative framework
  • Project Administration and Management
  • Strategic decision making
  • Leadership
  • Delegation

Desired Skills:

  • oracle
  • BI Developer
  • Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position