Business Intelligence Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Purpose:

Designing, developing and maintaining BI and web solutions. Writing and executing queries upon request for data. Presenting information through reports and visualization.

Minimum requirements:

BSc or B.Com(IT) qualification, or equivalent.

Proven experience as a BI Developer; Industry experience 5yrs or more is preferred.

C#, Windows development and asp.net web application development.

Experience in developing 3tier solutions.

Experience in development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration, and continuous deployment.

Extensive knowledge of JavaScript, C#, JQuery, JSON, SOAP and REST Web Services Knowledge of MVC architecture is an added advantage.

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).

Main duties:

Data modelling & Maintenance.

Extraction, Transformation.

Stored procedures & Automation.

Database Design & Maintenance.

Metadata.

Query Optimization.

Automation & Refresh Logic.

Business Specifications.

Report Design & Format.

Reports Pool Maintenance.

User Access & Subscriptions.

Design & Enhancements.

Documentation.

Maintenance,

Troubleshooting, Bug Fixes.

System Integration.

Desired Skills:

JSON

SSIS

SSRS

C#

SOAP

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

