Business Intelligence Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Gijima Technology People is looking for a BI Developer, we are looking for someone who is available immediately and willing to work 80 hours per month. the role is a 12 months’ contract, based in Pretoria. It is an onsite position. The purpose of the role is writing ODI, SQL, PL/SQL and/or OBIEE code and assist with activities pertaining to reporting and analytics.
Key Preformance areas:
Ensure Business Intelligence Analysis within the unit
- Define BI reports at both operational and corporate level.
- Analyse trends and advise business on appropriate course of
- Conduct or coordinate tests to ensure that intelligence is consistent with defined
- Identify potential problems within operational processes to influence improvement efforts.
- Analyse processes and identify critical performance measurement
- Translate BI requirements into technical and functional
- Write ODI, SQL, PL/SQL and/or OBIEE code and Perform Data Modeling
- Produce conceptual, logical & physical data
- Perform source-to target data
- Translate business rules into ODI
- Synthesize current business intelligence or trend data to support recommendations for
- Liaise with DBAs in planning, designing, developing, and enhancing source data.
- Assist in activities pertaining to reporting and
- Participate in planning for future-growth scaling and capacity planning for BI and the Data Warehouse
Implement BI, MIS & Data Management practices, norms and standards
- Develop or provide input on business intelligence best practice in executing
- Provide modelling support to the business to enable accurate future planning decisions to be made.
Provide Stakeholder Management
- Engage with all stakeholders in meetings, JAD sessions and workshops.
- Engage with stakeholders to address needs and issues.
- Ensures high level of customer service across all interactions and deliverables.
- Monitor and train internal users on newly implemented business processes or quality frameworks and standards or to heighten awareness of
- Manage stakeholder relationships and expectations.
Implement BPM Methodologies and Standards
- Participate in the development, maintenance and implementation of guiding methodologies and
- Support adherence to BPM methods and standards e., quality management.
- Maintain or update business intelligence tools, databases, dashboards, systems, or methods.
Required Qualification:
- National Diploma/Degree in Information Technology or Business Intelligence/Oracle Certification in BI.
- Ideal: Oracle Certification in Business Intelligence.
Required Experience:
- 5-6 years’ experience in Oracle Development in the Business Intelligence space.
- Ideal: 6 or more years’ experience in Oracle BI development and SDLC.
Required Competencies:
- Data Warehousing Design
- Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition (OBIEE)
- Oracle Data Integrator (ODI)
- PL/SQL
- Software Development Life cycle (SDLC)
- Customer Service principles and processes
- High level communication skills
- Initiative
- Emotional intelligence
- Integrity
- Demonstrable commitment
- Customer service orientation
- Structured approach
- Troubleshooting
- Relevant legal requirements, particularly BCEA policies and procedures, including Public Service Act
- GEP Law and associated mechanisms
- Computerized systems
- Knowledge of Public Service legislative framework
- Project Administration and Management
- Strategic decision making
- Leadership
- Delegation
Desired Skills:
- oracle
- BI Developer
- Developer