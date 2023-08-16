Business Process Developer – Gauteng Centurion

As a Business Process Developer, you will play a crucial role in the design, development, and implementation of business process solutions for our top client in the retail IT environment. Your expertise in various technologies, including AgilePoint, LCNC (low-code/no-code), BPM implementation, AWD implementation, SPRING, Spring Library, JAVA Spring, IBM toolkits, and GITLab, will be integral in driving innovation and efficiency in our client’s operations. Strong experience with IBM, as well as a strong understanding of the Full Development Life Cycle (FDLC).

Relevant IT qualification.

Design, development, configuration, and implementation of workflows including development of entities, eForms, rules etc.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to analyse, design, develop, and implement business process solutions tailored to meet client requirements.

Utilize your expertise in AgilePoint, LCNC, and BPM implementation to create efficient and scalable solutions that align with industry best practices.

Leverage your strong background in SPRING and Spring Library to contribute to the development of robust and reliable applications.

Implement JAVA Spring solutions, utilizing your deep understanding of back-end development principles.

Showcase your proficiency in IBM technologies and toolkits to enhance the client’s process ecosystem.

Collaborate with GITLab for version control and collaboration within the development team.

Utilize your experience with AWS to provide additional value and innovation to the solutions.

Drive the successful implementation of AWD solutions, ensuring smooth integration and optimal performance.

Work with BAW 19 to design and implement business workflows that align with industry standards.

Proven experience in AgilePoint, LCNC (low-code/no-code) platforms, and BPM implementation.

Strong proficiency in SPRING framework, including Spring Library and JAVA Spring.

Expertise in IBM technologies and toolkits, showcasing your ability to design and develop using these tools.

Familiarity with AWS services are an advantage.

Hands-on experience with version control using GITLab.

In-depth knowledge of the FULL DEVELOPMENT LIFE CYCLE.

Strong background in back-end development.

Previous experience with AWD implementation is preferred.

Familiarity with BAW 19 and its workflow capabilities.

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

SQL

