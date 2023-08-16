C# Developer – Johannesburg – R650k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of the top companies’ that deals with online systems has an exciting opportunity tailored just for you. Yes you!

This role requires a person who exudes resilience in coding as you would be working in the C# and .Net space. You would need to have a minimum of 4 years working experience as a software developer. You would also need to have strong understanding in Devops principals and how to apply them practically.

This dynamic business offers exciting cross divisional opportunities to those wishing to expand their horizons. APPLY NOW!!!

Requirements:

4+ Years’ experience as a software developer

You need to have an IT Diploma or Degree

C#

NoSQL

Redis

Riak

MongoDB

Hibernate

AWS

Azure

Reference Number for this position is FM53762 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg and offering a cost to company salary of R650k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Contact Fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

