C# Developer – Johannesburg – R650k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

This role requires a person who exudes resilience in coding as you would be working in the C# and .Net space. You would need to have a minimum of 4 years working experience as a software developer and have strong understanding in DevOps principals and how to apply them practically.

Requirements:

4+ Years’ experience as a software developer

You need to have an IT Diploma or Degree

C#

NoSQL

Redis

Riak

MongoDB

Hibernate

AWS

Azure

ORM

Hibernate

Reference Number for this position is FM51761 which is permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R650k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

