C++ Developer – Meyersdal – R700k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of the South Africa’s leading providers of hosted telephony, hosted phone systems, IP telephony, cloud phone systems and office move services is looking for YOU, a bright motivated and talented C++ Systems Engineer to join their fast-growing customer focused team.

You will be involved in all aspects of developing our platform including design and development of new features, maintenance, fixes, and modernisation.

If you would like to join a company that offers a fantastic long term career opportunity in a highly technical and critical environment. THIS IS THE ROLE FOR YOU!!

Skills and Experience:

4 to 6 years solid development experience in C++ preferably on a Linux platform.

Some use of a relational database, with experience of writing simple SQL queries.

Some knowledge & experience with of Linux scripting and maintenance.

Knowledge of de-facto standards and best practices in a development environment.

Use of version control systems – especially GIT.

Analytical and problem-solving mindset, with good organisational skills to manage a varied workload in a fast-paced, demanding environment.

Good attention to detail with a passion for accuracy and a strong sense of ownership, responsibility, and commitment.

Confident in their own abilities and prepared to champion improvements across the team.

Fast learner with the ability to work well both independently and in a team environment, coupled with a desire to expand personal technical knowledge take on new challenges.

Key responsibilities:

Design, develop, and test new software aligned to the product roadmap meeting the changing needs of our key markets.

Maintain and improve the existing software codebase and processes.

Perform technical troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems, identifying opportunities for improved performance and operations through programming and scripting.

Refine and automate regular processes, track issues, and document changes ensuring audit trails are maintained and documented.

Assist with the management and administration of infrastructure across our datacentres in a 24/7 critical production environment.

Contribute to the creation of project, policy, and procedural documentation

Reference Number for this position is GZ53974 which is a permanent position based in Meyersdal JHB, offering a cost to company of up to R700k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C++

SQL

GIT

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position