C# Developer – Remote – R1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of the best FinTech cloud shops operating within the financial services industry is on the lookout for a C# Developer to join their dynamic team. This role requires an individual who has a minimum of 6 years’ experience in coding.

You will be working in the C# and .Net space. You would ideally need to be strong with coding in REST and SOAP as you would be doing mainly back-end work. You would need to be someone who is independent and can handle large scopes of responsibility.

If this is you, apply now!

Requirements:

BSc Degree or similar

.Net

Java

J2EE

SOAP

REST

SOA

MS SQL

OOAD

API

DevOps

Reference Number for this position is FM53762 which is a remote position offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed]

or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

