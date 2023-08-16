C# Integration Specialist / API Engineer – Cape Town (REMOTE) – R480k – 600k P/A – Remote Remote

NEW WORK: We have some exciting new work at a leading cloud-based technology hub that is fast-growing and working in a world of AI/Chatbots! We are looking for API Engineers keen expanding on their skills and interested in innovative technology, working with various African clients, and providing services digitally.

You will join a bunch of value-adders and knowledge-shares. They are Cape Town based but the team are working remotely giving you the perfect work-life balance while still working on the tech you are passionate about!

You can land the job with the following:

4+ years’ experience working system integration + application development

You are skilled some or all the following: C#, JavaScript, WSDL, SOAP, RESTful Web Services, PHP, SQL

Understanding of object-oriented languages /design patterns and Caching Techniques,

You are someone who follows process. – Agile methodologies, documenting, embrace some sort of structure

By nature, you are an extravert who is collaborative in your approach and highly motivated

Qualifications:

You are clever and come with a good IT related Degree and various accolades under your belt.

Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based remotely (offices in Cape Town) offering a salary of between R480k to R600k CTC salary negotiable on experience. E-mail me on [Email Address Removed] , at [URL Removed] or call her for a chat on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position