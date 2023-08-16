C# Software Developer with Angular or Node – Fully Remote – up to R700k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Ever wondered how far a business can push the boundaries?

This award winning and also the largest independent management consulting hub in South Africa with a presence in over 20 African countries in major industries is looking to expand their team of Devs.

We love these guys; they have the passion to reimagine and they are looking to attract an Intermediate C# Developer with Angular or Node to join their amazing team of diverse professionals. They not only work on the latest technology but have a great learning culture.

You’ll be stretched technically, attending external training, internal dev days, formalised mentor programs, and constant meet ups with less formal stand ups. The cherry on top, awesome incentives!

Do you tick the boxes?

By nature, you are well spoken, Flexible, Disciplined, Confident, Persistent, Studious, Sociable and Creative (you can act as a buffer in terms of meeting client needs and relaying info to the team)

You have 4-6 years’ experience coding in C# (and you make sure these skills are up to date)

NET MVC or Web API + SQL Server.

Modern JavaScript – the bulk of their work is Angular or backend skills including NodeJS

You’re the type of dev that keeps learning and tackling new code

You’ve worked the Full Agile Software Development Life Cycle

You are collaborative in your approach comfortable in a consultative environment

Duties and Responsibilities:

Develop software in C# and SQL database according to client specification

Execute full lifecycle software development

Write well designed, testable, efficient code

Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility Integrate software components into a fully functional software system Develop software verification plans and quality assurance procedures

Document and maintain software functionality Tailor and deploy software tools, processes and metrics

Serve as a subject matter expert

Comply with project plans and industry standards Determine operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.

Reference Number for this position is DB53700, which is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to R700k per annum negotiable on experience. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

