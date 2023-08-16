C# Web Developer – Woodmead JHB – R700k per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Woodmead

NEW WORK: Bleeding edge tech and top insurance are the topics for today!

A leading South African insurance hub is in pursuit of highly motivated Senior C# Web Developers to form part of and contribute towards the team’s technical direction by driving new initiatives; projects will sit predominantly in the Blazor client-side space!

You’re looking at a people orientated culture here. This is where Developers who take pride in their code and low latency dynamic environments meet up. Sound like your cup of tea? Let’s chat.

This is what we looking for from a tech perspective:

A degree is a nice-to-have but not essential for this one!

You must have 4+ years in-depth .Net dev experience

Solid understanding of HTML and Bootstrap will get a tick; JavaScript / Typescript for the win

Razor pages

Blazor

Solid principles

OO design

RESTful Services

SQL Server

SQL Queries

Data Manipulation

Revision Control (Any modern revision control software experience will earn you stripes)

GIT

Someone who is adaptable and can articulate application concepts; while playing nicely within a diverse team structure

Reference Number for this position is DB51051 which is a permanent position based in Woodmead offering a cost to company salary of R700k PA CTC negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery?

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions. Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

