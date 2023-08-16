Data Analyst

Looking for a Sales Data Analyst to analyse the current working procedures of the sales operations team and to generate reports identifying trends and behaviours. The individual will also be required to make recommendations to optimize the processes

Key Responsibilities:

Generating and comparing call cycle data with call vehicle tracker information

Reporting on trends and behaviours that do not confirm to the correct behaviour

Analysing sales data and action various comparisons and create repots

Provide and execute sales operations activities

Provide recommendations on sales operations structure and alignment to sales process optimization

Qualifications & Requirements:

Relevant B Com Degree / Data Analysis Degree

5 – 10 years’ work experience in a similar position or Compliance role

Experience with SQL and BI tools will be an advantage

Able to analyse data and identifying patterns

Understanding of compliance reporting is essential

Must be very analytical

Strong communication skills

Innovative in addressing the requirement

Strong Excel skills

Must be technically minded

Excellent report writing skills

Self-directed and self-motivated

Desired Skills:

Data extraction

Business Intelligence Tools

Data analysis

Qlik

Report Writing

Analyst

Analysis

Analysing

SQL

BI

Compliance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

