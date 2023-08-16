Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A large FMCG Company has a Permanent Vacancy for a Data Analyst that will be responsible to to interpret data and turn it into information which can offer ways to improve a business, thus affecting business decisions. Required to gather information from various sources and interpret patterns and trends and deliver to end user accurately, timeously and in an understandable format.

PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL. NO CV’S WILL BE KEPT FOR FUTURE USE.

3 year related degree (In a quantitative field ie: Data, Finance, Economics etc) Post graduate qualification.

3-7 years’ experience in Data analytics. A high level of mathematical ability and experience in SQL and Python. Experience using Tableau.

NQF Level 6





In-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP. architecture, implementation and operations.

Understanding of business models and metrics.

Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business).

Knowledge of retail industry data models.

Knowledge of compliance and IT governance.

Project management.

Conflict management.

Stakeholder management.

Applying Expertise and Knowledge.

Financial acumen.

Business Acumen and Business Analytics.

Ability to analyse, model and interpret data.

In–depth knowledge of JD Group policies, practices, processes and systems.

Understanding of the JD Group and HR operating model and value chain.

Express and implied ethical responsibilities.

Deciding and initiating Action.

Problem solving.

Attention to detail.

Working with People.

Presenting and communicating information.

Analysing.

Learning and Researching.

Planning and Organising.

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations.

