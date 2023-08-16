Data Analyst – Western Cape Century City

Looking for a Sales Data Analyst to analyse the current working procedures of the sales operations team and to generate reports identifying trends and behaviours. The individual will also be required to make recommendations to optimize the processes
Key Responsibilities:
- Generating and comparing call cycle data with call vehicle tracker information
- Reporting on trends and behaviours that do not confirm to the correct behaviour
- Analysing sales data and action various comparisons and create repots
- Provide and execute sales operations activities
- Provide recommendations on sales operations structure and alignment to sales process optimization
Qualifications & Requirements:
- Relevant B Com Degree / Data Analysis Degree
- 5 – 10 years’ work experience in a similar position or Compliance role
- Experience with SQL and BI tools will be an advantage
- Able to analyse data and identifying patterns
- Understanding of compliance reporting is essential
- Must be very analytical
- Strong communication skills
- Innovative in addressing the requirement
- Strong Excel skills
- Must be technically minded
- Excellent report writing skills
- Self-directed and self-motivated
Desired Skills:
- Data extraction
- Business Intelligence Tools
- Data analysis
- Qlik
- Report Writing
- Analyst
- Analysis
- Analysing
- SQL
- BI
- Compliance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree